Quick and tasty: Banana peanut butter toast

Tip 1

Choosing the right bread

Selecting the right bread is key to making a perfect banana peanut butter toast. Whole grain or multigrain bread makes a healthier choice, as it adds fiber and nutrients to your meal. If you want to keep it light, opt for sourdough or rye bread. The choice of bread can change the texture and flavor of your toast, so pick one that goes well with peanut butter's creaminess.