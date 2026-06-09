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Quick and tasty: Hummus and pita pocket

By Simran Jeet 09:15 am Jun 09, 202609:15 am

What's the story

A five-minute hummus and red pepper pita pocket is the perfect quick and nutritious meal for busy days. This easy-to-make dish combines the creamy texture of hummus with the crunchy bite of fresh red peppers, all stuffed in a soft pita pocket. It is not just a time-saver, but also a healthy option, loaded with protein and vitamins. Here is how you can whip up this delightful meal in no time.