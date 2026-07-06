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This ginger papaya smoothie is a winner!

By Simran Jeet 09:44 am Jul 06, 202609:44 am

What's the story

Papaya smoothies are a quick and nutritious way to kick-start your day. Adding ginger and lime to the mix not only elevates the flavor but also adds to the health benefits. This combination is loaded with vitamins, antioxidants, and digestive aids. Making this smoothie takes just five minutes, making it a perfect choice for those on the go. Here's how you can make this refreshing drink.