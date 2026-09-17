Quick and tasty: Raisin walnut cookies
What's the story
Raisin walnut breakfast cookies are the perfect combination of health and taste. These cookies, which can be prepared in five minutes, are perfect for anyone who wants a quick, yet nutritious, morning option. With the goodness of raisins and walnuts, these cookies give you the energy boost you need to start your day. Here's how to make these delicious cookies and what makes them so special.
#1
Ingredients for quick preparation
To make raisin walnut breakfast cookies, you need oats, flour, honey or maple syrup, butter or coconut oil, raisins, walnuts, baking soda, and vanilla extract.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens, and they can be put together quickly.
The combination of oats and flour gives the right texture, while honey or maple syrup adds natural sweetness.
#2
Simple steps to follow
Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
In a bowl, mix oats and flour. In another bowl, melt butter or coconut oil and mix with honey or maple syrup.
Combine wet and dry ingredients with raisins and walnuts.
Scoop spoonfuls onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and bake for about 10 minutes until golden brown.
#3
Nutritional benefits of ingredients
Oats are high in fiber, which helps with digestion, and keeps you full.
Raisins add natural sweetness, along with antioxidants that protect your cells from damage.
Walnuts are packed with healthy fats that promote heart health.
Using honey or maple syrup instead of refined sugar makes these cookies healthier without compromising on taste.
Tip 1
Tips for enhancing flavor
To take your raisin walnut breakfast cookies up a notch, try adding spices like cinnamon or nutmeg for an extra layer of flavor.
A pinch of salt can also balance the sweetness perfectly.
For those who like a little crunch, adding seeds like chia or flaxseed can be a great option, adding to the texture and nutrition of the cookies without changing the basic recipe much.