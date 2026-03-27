Quick and tasty: Roasted tomato and basil flatbreads

Roasted tomato and basil flatbreads make for a quick, delicious breakfast option. They are easy to prepare and give you a taste of fresh ingredients. With the sweetness of roasted tomatoes and the aromatic basil, these flatbreads are a perfect start to your day. Here's how you can make this delightful breakfast in no time.

#1 Choosing the right ingredients Selecting fresh ingredients is key to making tasty flatbreads. Go for ripe tomatoes, as they are sweeter and juicier. Fresh basil leaves will give you the best flavor, so avoid using dried ones if you can. Whole wheat or multigrain flatbreads can add a healthy twist, giving you more fiber than the regular ones.

#2 Preparing the tomatoes Roasting tomatoes brings out their natural sweetness and deepens their flavor. Start by slicing the tomatoes in half and placing them on a baking sheet, cut side up. Drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt before putting them in an oven preheated to 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 15 minutes until they are soft.

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#3 Assembling the flatbreads Once your roasted tomatoes are ready, it's time to assemble your flatbreads. Spread a thin layer of olive oil or pesto on each flatbread as a base. Add roasted tomatoes evenly across each one, making sure every bite has some of this delicious topping. Tear fresh basil leaves, and scatter them over the top for added flavor.

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