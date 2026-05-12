Our new breakfast favorite: Lemon millet muffins

Lemon millet muffins make for a quick and nutritious breakfast option. These muffins combine the zesty flavor of lemon with the wholesome goodness of millet, making for a delightful start to your day. Millet is rich in fiber and essential nutrients, making these muffins not just tasty but also healthy. Adding lemon gives you a refreshing twist that can awaken your senses in the morning.

#1 Ingredients for nutritious muffins To make lemon millet muffins, you need basic ingredients like millet flour, baking powder, sugar or honey, milk or plant-based alternative, and fresh lemon juice and zest. These ingredients come together to create a balanced mix that is both satisfying and nutritious. The use of millet flour makes the muffins gluten-free, while providing fiber for digestion.

#2 Simple preparation steps Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). In one bowl, mix the dry ingredients, millet flour, baking powder, and sugar. In another bowl, combine milk with fresh lemon juice to make buttermilk. Add this mixture into the dry ingredients along with lemon zest before mixing everything together until just combined.

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Tip 1 Baking tips for perfect texture To ensure your lemon millet muffins come out perfectly textured every time, do not overmix the batter. Overmixing can result in dense muffins instead of light and fluffy ones. Another tip is to fill each muffin cup only two-thirds full to give them room to rise without spilling over during baking.

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