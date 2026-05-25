Semolina pancakes: 5 recipes you'll love 

Semolina pancakes are a quick and easy breakfast option, perfect for busy mornings. These pancakes are made from semolina flour, which is rich in carbohydrates and provides a good amount of energy to kickstart your day. They are easy to make with simple ingredients and can be customized with various toppings or fillings. Here are five delightful semolina pancake recipes that are quick to prepare and delicious to eat.

Traditional taste Classic semolina pancakes Classic semolina pancakes are made by mixing semolina flour with water or milk, a pinch of salt, and a bit of sugar. The batter is cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes have a slightly nutty flavor due to the semolina and can be served with honey or maple syrup for added sweetness.

Veggie delight Savory semolina pancakes with vegetables For those who prefer savory breakfasts, vegetable semolina pancakes are an excellent choice. Simply add grated vegetables like carrots, zucchini, or spinach to the batter, along with spices like cumin or coriander powder. Cook them on a griddle until crispy on the outside. These pancakes not only taste great but also pack in essential nutrients from the vegetables.

Advertisement

Creamy twist Semolina pancakes with yogurt Adding yogurt to semolina pancake batter gives it a creamy texture and tangy flavor. Mix yogurt with semolina flour, water, baking soda, and salt to make the batter. Cook as usual on a griddle until fluffy and golden brown. These pancakes can be enjoyed plain, or topped with fresh fruits like berries or bananas.

Advertisement

Nutty flavor Sweet semolina pancakes with nuts For those who love sweet breakfasts, nutty semolina pancakes are the best option. Just mix chopped nuts, like almonds or walnuts, into the batter before cooking them on a hot griddle. The nuts add crunchiness, while the natural oils from them keep the pancakes moist. Top them off with honey or powdered sugar for extra sweetness.