Boring breakfast? Try this hummus toast recipe

Hummus on toast is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that combines the creamy texture of hummus with the crunch of toast. It's an easy-to-make meal that can be customized to suit different tastes and dietary needs. Whether you're in a hurry or just looking for something different, this combination offers a balanced start to your day. Here are some practical insights into preparing hummus on toast for breakfast.

Tip 1 Choosing the right bread Selecting the right bread is essential for your hummus toast. Whole grain or rye bread makes for a fiber-rich base that keeps you full for longer. If you are gluten-sensitive, opt for gluten-free varieties available at most stores. Sourdough is another great option, as its fermentation process makes it easier to digest while adding a tangy flavor that goes well with hummus.

Tip 2 Exploring hummus varieties Hummus comes in a variety of flavors, from classic chickpea to roasted red pepper or garlic-infused ones. Experimenting with different kinds can make your breakfast more exciting and flavorful. For those who love spice, try adding some jalapenos or harissa for an extra kick. If you prefer something milder, stick to lemon or herb-infused varieties.

Tip 3 Adding toppings for extra flavor Toppings can elevate your hummus toast experience by adding texture and flavor contrast. Consider adding sliced avocado for creaminess or cherry tomatoes for freshness and acidity. A sprinkle of sesame seeds adds crunch and nuttiness, while fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro bring brightness and aroma.

