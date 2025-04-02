What's the story

With urban gardening becoming a trend, quick composting has also become a necessity.

For city dwellers, who have hardly any space, quick composting can be a game-changer.

From turning kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich soil, urban plant enthusiasts can make their gardens thrive without much hassle.

Here, we take a look at practical hacks to accelerate the composting process, even in tiny apartments/balconies.