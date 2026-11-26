Strengthen your core with these 5 desk-friendly exercises
What's the story
Strengthening the core is essential for maintaining balance and stability, especially when you're seated at a desk for long hours. Simple exercises can be done without leaving your chair, making them perfect for busy professionals. These movements not only help improve posture but also increase energy levels and productivity throughout the day. Here are five effective core exercises you can do right from your desk.
Tip 1
Seated leg lifts
Seated leg lifts are a great way to engage your lower abdominal muscles without leaving your chair.
Sit up straight with your feet flat on the floor.
Slowly lift one leg until it is parallel to the ground, hold for a few seconds, and then lower it back down.
Repeat this 10 times on each leg to strengthen those muscles.
Tip 2
Desk push-ups
Desk push-ups are an excellent way to work your upper body and core at the same time.
Stand a few feet away from your desk, with hands placed firmly on its edge.
Lower yourself toward the desk by bending your elbows, and then push back up to the starting position.
Aim for 10 repetitions to enhance upper body strength and engage your core.
Tip 3
Seated torso twists
Seated torso twists target oblique muscles while improving flexibility.
Sit upright with feet flat on the floor, and hands clasped behind your head.
Slowly twist your torso to one side, holding for a moment before returning to center, and repeating on the other side.
Perform ten twists per side to effectively engage these muscles.
Tip 4
Chair planks
Chair planks provide a modified version of traditional planks that can be performed using any sturdy chair or desk surface.
Place both hands on the edge of the chair, while extending legs out behind you so that only toes touch the ground, forming a straight line from head to heels.
Hold this position for 20 seconds, gradually increasing as strength improves over time.
Tip 5
Seated knee raises
Seated knee raises effectively target both upper and lower abs while seated at workstations all day long.
Sit tall with hands resting beside hips or under thighs for support if needed.
Lift knees toward chest level, then lower them back down without letting feet touch the ground in between repetitions.
Aim for 15 raises per session, ensuring consistent engagement throughout the movement.