Quick fix: 5-minute upma for busy mornings

Semolina upma is a quick and easy breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish is popular for its simplicity and versatility, allowing you to customize it with different vegetables and spices. Semolina, the main ingredient, is a fine wheat granule that cooks quickly and absorbs flavors well. This makes it an ideal choice for busy mornings when you need something nutritious but do not have much time.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for quick upma To prepare semolina upma, you will need semolina, water, oil or ghee, mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped vegetables like carrots or peas, salt, and optional spices like turmeric or cumin powder. These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens and can be easily adjusted according to personal taste preferences.

Preparation Step-by-step preparation guide Start by roasting semolina on a low flame until it turns slightly golden. In another pan, heat oil or ghee, and add mustard seeds. Once they splutter, add curry leaves and chopped vegetables of your choice. Add water and salt to the mixture before gradually adding the roasted semolina while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

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Tips Tips for enhancing flavor To enhance the flavor of your upma, consider adding chopped coriander leaves before serving for freshness. A squeeze of lemon juice can also add a tangy zest that complements the dish well. Experimenting with different vegetables, like bell peppers or beans, can give you a variety of textures and tastes in each serving.

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