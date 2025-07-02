Potted succulents 101: How to improve soil aeration

Potted succulents are all the rage nowadays for their low maintenance and aesthetic appeal. But, while it might seem like a no-brainer, ensuring proper soil aeration is paramount to their health. Poor aeration can easily result in root rot and other issues. Here are some practical tips to improve the soil aeration of your potted succulents, and help them thrive anywhere!

#1 Use coarse sand or perlite Adding coarse sand or perlite to the potting mix can greatly enhance aeration of the soil. These materials form air pockets to enable roots to breathe, avoiding waterlogging. A mixture containing 30% to 50% of either coarse sand or perlite works best. This way, excess water drains out easily while retaining required moisture levels.

#2 Opt for a well-draining potting mix Choosing a well-draining potting mix designed for succulents is crucial. These mixes usually have ingredients such as pumice, bark chips, and coconut coir that allow for better airflow around the roots. Don't use regular garden soil as it compacts easily, restricting air circulation and resulting in root problems.

#3 Elevate pots with pebbles or mesh Elevating pots slightly by placing pebbles or mesh at the bottom can enhance drainage and airflow. This way, water won't pool up at the base of the pot, minimizing the chances of root rot. Also make sure that the drainage holes aren't blocked by debris, letting excess water escape freely while keeping adequate ventilation.