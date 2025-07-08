No hair tie? No problem! Try these pencil hacks

A pencil isn't just for writing. In fact, it can be your go-to tool for quick and easy hair styling for the days when you're in a hurry or just want to try something new. Pencil-ing can get you stylish looks in minutes! Here's how you can use an everyday pencil to whip up some practical yet chic hairdos.

Bun style Simple bun with a twist Creating a bun with a pencil is super simple and time-saving. Pull your hair up into a ponytail, twist it around the base and secure it by inserting the pencil through the bun horizontally. This way, your hair stays put without requiring any other accessories. It's ideal for those busy mornings when every second counts but you can't compromise style.

French twist Effortless French twist For an elegant look, try using a pencil to create a French twist. Gather your hair at the nape of your neck, twist upwards towards the crown and tuck the ends inside. Use the pencil to hold everything together by sliding it vertically through the twist. This technique offers sophistication without requiring pins or clips.

Half-up style Quick half-up hairstyle The half-up hairstyle is perfect for keeping hair away from your face while retaining some volume at the back. Take sections from either side of your head, pull them together at the back and secure them with a pencil inserted horizontally across both sections. This simple trick adds flair without much effort.