Quick hairstyles for frizz-free monsoon hair
What's the story
Monsoon season is synonymous with humidity, which can make your hair frizzy and unmanageable. However, several quick hairstyles can help you beat the frizz and look stylish, even on the rainiest of days. These hairstyles are easy to do and require minimal effort, making them perfect for those busy mornings or sudden downpours. Here are some practical tips to keep your hair in check this monsoon.
Tip 1
Sleek ponytail with hair serum
A sleek ponytail is a classic hairstyle that effectively combats frizz. Use a good quality hair serum to tame flyaways and add shine.
Start by applying a small amount of serum evenly through your damp hair before tying it into a low or high ponytail.
This will keep your hair smooth and manageable all day long, even in humid conditions.
Tip 2
Braided crown for elegant hold
The braided crown is an elegant way to keep your hair off your face while controlling frizz.
Braid sections of wet hair around the head like a crown, pinning them in place with bobby pins or small clips.
This style not only looks sophisticated but also helps keep moisture from making your hair frizzy.
Tip 3
Top knot with anti-frizz spray
A top knot is the quickest way to deal with unruly hair during monsoon.
Use an anti-frizz spray before twisting your hair into a bun at the crown of your head.
This will help keep the style intact, even if it rains unexpectedly. The spray adds an extra layer of protection against humidity.
Tip 4
Half-up twist for quick fix
The half-up twist is perfect for those who want some of their hair down but still want to control frizz.
Twist two sections from either side of the head toward the back, and secure them together with a clip or band.
This simple style keeps the hair controlled without having to tie it all up.