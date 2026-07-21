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Quick and healthy: Bean and cheese quesadillas
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Quick and healthy: Bean and cheese quesadillas

By Simran Jeet
Jul 21, 2026
10:30 am
What's the story

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and quick, nutritious options can set a positive tone for the day. Bean and cheese quesadillas are a simple yet satisfying choice, providing a balance of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. With just a few ingredients and minimal preparation time, they offer a convenient solution for busy mornings. Here's how to prepare this delightful breakfast in no time.

#1

Choosing the right beans

Selecting the right type of beans is crucial for your quesadilla's taste and nutrition.

Black beans or pinto beans are commonly used options, both of which are rich in protein and fiber. They help keep you full longer and give you energy for the day ahead.

Make sure to rinse canned beans well to get rid of excess sodium before using them.

#2

Cheese selection tips

The choice of cheese can make or break your quesadilla's flavor.

Cheddar or Monterey Jack are popular choices, as they melt beautifully and complement the beans well.

For a healthier option, you can go for reduced-fat cheese without compromising on taste.

Just make sure to distribute the cheese evenly across the tortilla for uniform melting.

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#3

Assembling your quesadilla

To assemble your quesadilla, start by placing a tortilla on a skillet over medium heat.

Spread an even layer of beans, followed by cheese on one half of the tortilla.

Fold the other half over to cover the filling completely.

This way, both sides get crispy while keeping the filling intact.

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Tip 1

Cooking techniques for perfect texture

Cooking techniques are key to getting that perfect texture for your quesadilla.

Cook each side until golden brown (about two to three minutes per side).

Press down gently with a spatula while cooking so that everything sticks together well, without spilling out when flipped over or served later on.

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