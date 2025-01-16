Busy mornings? Make healthy oat jars in no time
What's the story
Who has the time to make a healthy breakfast in this day and age?
Enter Indian cuisine, the queen of flavor and variety, with a secret weapon: overnight oats.
You can make quick breakfast jars with oats and even jazz them up with all kinds of desi twists.
Read on to learn how to make these tasty and healthy Indian-inspired overnight oats for busy mornings.
Flavor base
Spice up your oats
Spice up your oats with Indian flavors! Add warming spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and nutmeg to your overnight oats.
A pinch of turmeric gives a beautiful color and a health boost.
Mix these with rolled oats and milk or yogurt in a jar.
Let it soak overnight, and you'll wake up to a creamy base ready for Indian-inspired toppings.
Sweeteners
Sweeten with natural ingredients
Skip the refined sugars and reach for natural sweeteners like gur or honey.
Gur, created by evaporating sugarcane juice, is mineral-rich and imparts a caramel-like sweetness that beautifully balances the spices.
Honey provides a touch of sweetness along with antibacterial benefits.
Stir your chosen sweetener into the oat base or drizzle on top before serving for a delicious twist.
Toppings
Add fruits and nuts
Upgrade your breakfast jar by incorporating fruits like mango, banana, or pomegranate seeds that are reminiscent of Indian desserts.
For added crunch and a nutritional boost, sprinkle in some chopped nuts such as almonds or pistachios.
Don't forget to also include seeds like chia or flaxseeds.
These toppings provide that satisfying crunch while also packing in essential vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids.
Desi twists
Customize with traditional flavors
For the adventurous, adding a twist with inspiration from classic Indian treats can take your oats to a whole new level.
Try swirling in some mango puree for a mango lassi-inspired jar or add grated coconut and cardamom powder to replicate the beloved flavors of coconut ladoo.
There's a whole world of deliciousness waiting when you start blending traditional flavors into your morning oats.
Nutrition tips
Keep it healthy
Although it's fun to get creative with toppings, be mindful of portions to ensure your breakfast jar remains a balanced meal.
Opt for low-fat milk or yogurt options if you're calorie-conscious, but don't hold back on spices - they pack a flavor punch without the calorie hit.
And, try steel-cut oats for a fiber boost - they'll keep you satisfied until lunchtime.