Love sandwiches? Try these recipes
What's the story
Indian sandwiches are the perfect blend of taste and convenience for those hectic mornings.
These sandwiches, ready in mere minutes, provide a healthy start to your day.
With a variety of choices from classic vegetable fillings to innovative spreads, there is something to please every palate.
This versatility means your morning meal is not just fast, but also flavorful and satisfying.
Chutney spread
Spice up with chutney
A simple trick to elevate your breakfast sandwich is to use a spicy chutney spread.
Blending mint or coriander chutney with a tablespoon of mayonnaise or hung curd creates a tangy base for any sandwich.
Not only does this add an Indian twist, but it also ensures the sandwich remains moist.
Paneer filling
Protein-packed paneer
Paneer is packed with protein and super satisfying, perfect for starting your day off right!
Grate some paneer and then season it with tasty spices like cumin, garam masala, and chili powder.
Throw in some chopped onions and tomatoes for extra crunch and a burst of fresh flavor.
Use this delicious mixture as a filling for a sandwich. It's super satisfying and will keep you feeling full all morning.
Vegetable filling
Veggie delight
To prepare a vegetarian treat, stir-fry bell peppers, carrots, peas, and potatoes.
Then, season them with mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric powder, and salt.
This combination forms a colorful and healthy sandwich filling.
It guarantees that you begin your day with a portion of beneficial veggies, transforming your breakfast into a lively and wholesome experience.
Sweet filling
Sweet twist
If you crave something sweet in the morning but don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, try this: mashed banana seasoned with a pinch of cardamom powder makes for a surprisingly tasty sandwich spread.
Feel free to add slices of fresh strawberries or a sprinkle of granola for extra texture and flavor.