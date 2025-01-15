Make these quick and healthy soups at home
Indian cuisine is full of quick, healthy, and lip-smacking breakfast options that are perfect for those cold, lazy mornings.
Among them, breakfast soups are a game changer! They are not just warm and easy to make, but also super delicious and nutritious.
These soups are healthy and tasty, the perfect way to start your day!
Tomato rasam
Tomato pepper rasam: A spicy start
Tomato pepper rasam is a delicious South Indian soup with a tangy and spicy kick.
It's super easy to make with just a few ingredients like tomatoes, tamarind, black pepper, garlic, and cumin.
Ready in under 20 minutes, it's perfect for those busy mornings.
You can drink it as a soup or pair it with steamed rice or idli.
Moong dal
Moong dal shorba: Protein-packed warmth
Moong dal shorba is a warm and comforting soup prepared from split green gram. It is delicately spiced with turmeric, ginger, and cumin.
Packed with protein and low in calories, this delicious soup comes together in just 30 minutes.
It is not only satiating but also promotes digestion, making it an ideal breakfast option.
Corn soup
Sweet corn soup: A quick delight
Sweet corn soup combines the natural sweetness of corn with the robust flavors of ginger and garlic in under 15 minutes.
Traditionally thickened with cornflour and enhanced with nutritious carrots and peas, this soup strikes the perfect balance between flavor and health.
This simple recipe is a comforting way to start your day on a warm note.
Spinach
Spinach soup: Green goodness
Spinach soup is a perfect option if you want to include greens in your breakfast.
This soup is prepared by blending blanched spinach with sauteed onions, garlic, and mild spices.
It requires only 20 minutes of preparation time, making it a fast option for hectic mornings.
It's not only quick to prepare, but it's also packed with vitamins and minerals, providing a healthy start to your day.
Oatmeal soup
Masala chai infused oatmeal soup: Innovative fusion
Infusing the beloved flavors of masala chai into a wholesome oatmeal soup creates a fusion breakfast like no other - masala chai infused oatmeal soup.
This culinary masterpiece requires a mere 15 minutes of your morning, serving up a warm hug of aromatic spices and familiar chai notes, all while delivering the nourishing power of oats.