5-minute breakfasts: Mango avocado smoothie bowl

A five-minute breakfast can be healthy and tasty too, with a mango avocado smoothie bowl. This quick breakfast mixes the creamy goodness of avocado and sweet flavor of mango, giving you a refreshing start to the day. Loaded with vitamins and healthy fats, the smoothie bowl is not just easy to whip up, but also gives you the nutrients to keep you going all morning. Here's all about making this amazing breakfast option.

Ingredients Ingredients for a nutritious start To make this smoothie bowl, you'll need one ripe mango, half an avocado, half a cup of almond milk or any plant-based milk of your choice, and one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup for sweetness. The ingredients blend effortlessly to give you a creamy base loaded with vitamins A and C from the mango and healthy fats from the avocado.

Blending Blending techniques for perfect texture Start by peeling and chopping the mango and avocado into small pieces. Throw them into a blender with almond milk and honey or maple syrup. Blend until smooth, leaving no lumps behind. The consistency should be thick enough to hold the toppings but smooth enough to eat with ease.

Toppings Topping ideas for added flavor The best way to elevate your smoothie bowl is by topping it off with sliced bananas, chia seeds, granola, or shredded coconut. These toppings will not only add texture to it but also make it more nutritious with fiber and added vitamins. You can also mix and match according to your preference.