Millet pancakes with chutney: A delicious twist worth trying

Millet pancakes with sweet chutney make for a quick and healthy breakfast option. These pancakes are loaded with the goodness of millet, which is rich in fiber and nutrients. The sweet chutney adds a delicious twist to the savory pancakes, making them an ideal choice for those who want to start their day on a healthy note. Here's how you can make this delightful breakfast.

#1 Choosing the right millet Selecting the right type of millet is key to making perfect pancakes. Pearl millet is commonly used because of its mild flavor and nutritional benefits. Finger millet is another great option, as it is rich in calcium and iron. Both types of millet can be easily found in most grocery stores or health food stores. Soaking the millet overnight can make it easier to blend into a smooth batter.

#2 Preparing the pancake batter To prepare the batter, rinse soaked millet well and blend it with water until smooth. Add salt, turmeric powder, and a pinch of baking soda for flavor and fluffiness. You can also add chopped vegetables like spinach or carrots for extra nutrition. Letting the batter rest for ten minutes before cooking helps improve texture.

Advertisement

#3 Cooking techniques for fluffy pancakes Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil or butter. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the skillet, spreading it into a round shape. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip carefully using a spatula. Cook until both sides are golden brown but ensure they remain soft inside.

Advertisement