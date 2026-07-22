Quick oats with jaggery: 5-minute recipe
What's the story
Quick oats with gur (jaggery) is a simple, yet nutritious, breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish combines the health benefits of oats with the natural sweetness of gur, providing a quick energy boost to start your day. Oats are rich in fiber, while gur offers essential minerals like iron and magnesium. Here's how to make this easy breakfast.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare quick oats with gur, you will need rolled oats, water or milk, and a small piece of gur.
These ingredients are easily available at home or can be bought from local stores.
The simplicity of the ingredient list makes it accessible for anyone looking for a quick meal option without much hassle.
Preparation
Cooking method explained
Start by adding one cup of rolled oats to a bowl.
Add two cups of water or milk according to your preference.
Microwave the mixture for two minutes until the oats soften.
Meanwhile, break the gur into small pieces so that it dissolves easily when added to the cooked oats.
Flavoring
Adding flavor and nutrition
Once the oats are cooked, add the broken pieces of gur and stir well until fully dissolved.
For added flavor and nutrition, consider adding a pinch of salt or cinnamon powder.
These ingredients not only enhance the taste but also provide additional health benefits, making your breakfast both delicious and nutritious.
Tips
Serving suggestions
Serve your quick oats warm in a bowl.
You can top them with fresh fruits like bananas or berries for added flavor and nutrition.
Nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, can also be added for extra crunchiness, making this simple dish even more appealing without compromising on its quick preparation time.