Polenta bowls for breakfast: 5 ideas to try

Polenta is a versatile Italian dish made from cornmeal and can be a quick breakfast option. It cooks easily and gives a creamy base to which you can add a variety of toppings. Here are five quick polenta breakfast bowls that are not just easy to make but also packed with nutrition. These bowls are perfect for busy mornings, giving you a hearty meal in no time.

Dish 1 Savory spinach and mushroom bowl This savory bowl combines the earthy flavors of spinach and mushrooms with creamy polenta. Cook some polenta as per package instructions until smooth. Saute fresh spinach and sliced mushrooms in olive oil until tender. Mix the vegetables into the polenta and season with salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese for added flavor.

Dish 2 Sweet berry delight bowl For those who love sweet breakfasts, this berry delight bowl is perfect. Prepare polenta as usual but add a touch of honey or maple syrup while cooking for sweetness. Top the warm polenta with fresh berries like strawberries or blueberries for natural sweetness and antioxidants. A dollop of yogurt can add creaminess.

Dish 3 Nutty banana crunch bowl This bowl offers a delightful combination of bananas and nuts over creamy polenta. Cook the polenta till smooth and then slice ripe bananas on top. Sprinkle chopped nuts like almonds or walnuts for crunchiness. A drizzle of honey can enhance the natural flavors without overpowering them.

Dish 4 Spicy tomato basil bowl For those who enjoy bold flavors, try this spicy tomato basil bowl. Prepare your basic polenta but add diced tomatoes while cooking for extra texture and taste. Season with crushed red pepper flakes if you want some heat, before garnishing generously with fresh basil leaves.