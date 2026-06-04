5 spinach smoothies packed with goodness

Spinach smoothies make for a quick and nutritious breakfast option for those busy mornings. Rich in vitamins and minerals, spinach can be easily blended into a delicious drink that gives you the energy to kickstart your day. Here are five easy spinach smoothie recipes that can be prepared in under five minutes. They are not just nutritious but also easy on the pocket, and delicious.

Tip 1 Spinach banana delight The spinach banana delight combines the goodness of spinach with the natural sweetness of bananas. For this smoothie, blend one cup of fresh spinach leaves, one ripe banana, 0.5 cup of almond milk, and a tablespoon of honey until smooth. This recipe gives you potassium from the banana and iron from the spinach, making it an ideal morning boost.

Tip 2 Berry spinach fusion Berry spinach fusion is another delicious way to enjoy your greens. Blend one cup of fresh spinach leaves with half a cup each of mixed berries—strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries—half a cup of yogurt or plant-based alternative, and a splash of orange juice. This smoothie is loaded with antioxidants from the berries and vitamin C from the orange juice.

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Tip 3 Tropical spinach smoothie For those who love tropical flavors, try this tropical spinach smoothie. Blend one cup of fresh spinach leaves with one sliced kiwi, half a banana, and half a cup of coconut water until smooth. The kiwi adds vitamin C, while coconut water provides hydration and electrolytes.

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Tip 4 Green apple spinach boost The green apple spinach boost combines tartness with nutrition. Blend one cup of fresh spinach leaves with one green apple (cored but unpeeled), half a cucumber (peeled if desired), juice from half a lemon or lime for added zestiness, and add water as needed for desired consistency. This recipe offers fiber from apples, along with hydration benefits from cucumbers.