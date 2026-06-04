Love upma? Try this coconut twist

Coconut semolina upma is a quick, tasty breakfast option that can be prepared in five minutes. This dish combines the richness of coconut with the texture of semolina, making for a delightful start to your day. With minimal ingredients and effort, you can whip up this nutritious meal that is both satisfying and energizing. Perfect for busy mornings, it offers a balance of flavors and nutrients to keep you going.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for preparation To prepare coconut semolina upma, you will need semolina, grated coconut, water, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and salt. These basic ingredients are easily available in most kitchens. The semolina serves as the base, while grated coconut adds flavor and nutrition. Mustard seeds and curry leaves lend an aromatic touch that elevates the dish's taste.

Preparation steps Steps to make coconut semolina upma Start by roasting semolina in a pan until it turns light golden brown. In another pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds until they crackle. Add curry leaves, followed by roasted semolina. Slowly add water while stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Finally, mix in grated coconut and salt to taste.

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Flavor tips Tips for enhancing flavor To take your coconut semolina upma to the next level, try adding chopped vegetables, such as carrots or peas, for an extra crunch and nutrition. A dash of lemon juice can also add a refreshing tanginess that goes well with the coconut's natural sweetness. For those who like it spicy, a pinch of red chili powder or chopped green chilies can be added for heat.

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