Simple needle threading tricks everyone should know
What's the story
Threading a needle can be a daunting task, especially when you're in the middle of a sewing project. However, with a few simple hacks, you can make this task much easier and quicker. These tricks are designed to help you save time and frustration, so that you can focus on what really matters - your sewing project. Here are some practical tips to thread a needle quickly.
Tip 1
Use a needle threader
A needle threader is a handy tool that automates the process of threading needles.
Simply place the needle in the device, insert the thread through its slot, and press a button or lever.
The machine pulls the thread through the needle's eye in seconds.
This is particularly useful for those with poor eyesight or shaky hands, making it a must-have for every sewing kit.
Tip 2
Moisten the thread tip
Moistening the tip of your thread can make it stiffer and easier to pass through the needle's eye.
Just wet your fingers slightly and pinch them around the thread's end. The moisture will help flatten and stiffen it, allowing it to glide through more smoothly.
This trick is especially useful when working with fine threads or small-eyed needles.
Tip 3
Use a magnifying glass
For those who struggle with small details, a magnifying glass can be a lifesaver. It enlarges both the needle's eye and the thread, making the whole process easier.
This is especially useful for those with poor eyesight or when working with tiny needles and fine threads.
A magnifying glass ensures precision and reduces strain on your eyes, making sewing more enjoyable.
Tip 4
Try self-threading needles
Self-threading needles come with a built-in mechanism that makes threading a breeze.
These needles have a small slot on the side where you can place your thread, and it automatically slips into the eye when you press down on it.
This trick is especially useful for those who sew often and want to save time on every project.