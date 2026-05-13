Heard of quince fruit?

Quince, a pear- and apple-like fruit, is known for its unique flavor and nutritional benefits. Native to the Mediterranean region, it is often overlooked in favor of more popular fruits. However, quince has a lot to offer in terms of health benefits. Rich in vitamins and minerals, this fruit can contribute to a balanced diet. Let us explore the nutritional profile of quince and its potential health benefits.

#1 Rich source of vitamin C Quince is an excellent source of vitamin C, which is essential for boosting the immune system. A single serving can provide a significant portion of the daily recommended intake of this vital nutrient. Vitamin C also acts as an antioxidant, protecting cells from damage by free radicals. Regular consumption of quince may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases by enhancing immune function.

#2 High fiber content for digestive health The high fiber content in quince makes it great for digestive health. Dietary fiber helps regulate bowel movements and prevents constipation by adding bulk to stool. It also helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels by binding with bile acids in the digestive system. Including quince in your diet can promote regularity and support overall gastrointestinal health.

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#3 Low-calorie option for weight management For those looking to manage their weight, quince makes a low-calorie option without skimping on essential nutrients. With its high water content and low-calorie count, it makes a filling addition to meals or snacks without adding to the calorie count significantly. The natural sweetness of quince can satiate sweet cravings without adding to the calories.

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#4 Antioxidant properties beyond vitamin C Apart from vitamin C, quince also contains other antioxidants, such as flavonoids, that further protect cells from oxidative stress. These compounds work together to neutralize free radicals that contribute to aging and various diseases. Eating antioxidant-rich foods like quince regularly may contribute to long-term health by minimizing oxidative damage in the body.