Quince + walnuts: A dessert combo you'll love

Quince and walnuts make for an unusual but delicious combination that can elevate your dessert game. The unique sweetness of quince and the earthy crunch of walnuts make for a delightful contrast, making them the perfect pair for your sweet cravings. Be it a seasoned chef or a home cook, this duo can add a new twist to your traditional desserts. Here are some ways to use quince and walnuts in your sweet treats.

Dish 1 Quince compote with walnut topping Quince compote is a simple yet flavorful dish that complements the crunchy texture of walnuts. To make this, cook peeled and chopped quinces with sugar and water until soft. Once cooked, let it cool and top it with chopped walnuts before serving. The nutty topping adds an interesting texture to the sweet compote, making it a perfect dessert for any occasion.

Dish 2 Walnut-studded quince tart A quince tart studded with walnuts makes for an elegant dessert option. Prepare a pastry crust, fill it with thinly sliced quinces tossed in sugar and lemon juice, and sprinkle chopped walnuts on top before baking. The result is a beautiful tart with layers of flavor from the sweet fruit and nutty crunch.

Dish 3 Quince walnut cake delight A quince walnut cake is an excellent way to incorporate both ingredients into one dessert. Start by mixing grated quince into your cake batter along with chopped walnuts for added texture. Bake until golden brown for a moist cake that balances sweetness from the fruit with nuttiness from the walnuts.