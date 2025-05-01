Quinoa v/s bulgur: Which is more nutritious?
Quinoa and bulgur are two of the most popular grains compared for their nutritional benefits.
Both are versatile, easy to cook, and can be used in a variety of dishes.
Quinoa is technically a seed, but is often used as a grain substitute.
Bulgur, on the other hand, is made from cracked wheat and is known for its quick cooking time.
Here's a look at their nutrition.
Protein
Protein content comparison
Quinoa has the edge with a complete protein profile, containing all nine essential amino acids.
It provides about eight grams of protein per cup (when cooked).
Bulgur gives about five grams of protein per cup but is missing a few essential amino acids that quinoa has.
If you want plant-based proteins with complete amino acid profiles, quinoa could be more useful.
Fiber
Fiber levels in each grain
Both grains are excellent sources of dietary fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full.
Cooked quinoa has around five grams of fiber per cup, while bulgur provides a little more (around eight grams per cup).
The extra fiber can be helpful for anyone trying to up their daily fiber intake.
Calories
Caloric value assessment
When checking for calorie content for those conscious about their diet, both quinoa and bulgur emerge as low-calorie staples.
A cooked cup of quinoa contains around 222 calories, making it a healthy option.
Bulgur, on the other hand, is an even low-calorie option, with roughly 151 calories per cup.
This makes bulgur the better grain for calorie-conscious meal planners.
Vitamins & minerals
Vitamin and mineral content
Quinoa is a powerhouse of nutrients, providing magnesium, iron, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, and folate. All of these are important for various bodily functions.
Meanwhile, bulgur shines with its B vitamin content but lags a little behind quinoa in terms of overall minerals. However, it is high on manganese.
Both the grains provide some valuable nutrients, making them excellent choices for a balanced diet.
Cooking time
Cooking time differences
Bulgur cooks faster than quinoa because it is pre-cooked during processing.
It usually takes about 10 minutes to prepare after soaking or boiling in water/broth for a few minutes. This is until tenderized completely through absorption method favored by many chefs worldwide today.
Quinoa needs to be rinsed before cooking because of saponin coating removal necessity. It is then simmered for 15 minutes until a perfectly fluffy texture is achieved every time.