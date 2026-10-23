How to make tasty radish parathas at home
What's the story
Radish parathas are a popular street-style breakfast option that is loved for their taste and ease of making. These stuffed flatbreads are made with grated radish and spices, and are served hot off the griddle. They offer a delicious start to the day without taking much time to prepare. Here's how you can enjoy this flavorful breakfast.
#1
Choosing the right radish
Choosing the right radish is key to making delicious parathas.
Go for fresh, firm radishes that are free from blemishes. The color should be bright and vibrant, indicating freshness.
Fresh radishes yield a juicy filling that adds to the taste of the parathas.
Avoid old or soft radishes, as they may give a bitter taste and ruin the texture of your dish.
#2
Preparing the filling
To prepare the filling, grate fresh radishes finely and squeeze out excess moisture with a clean cloth or paper towel.
Add spices like cumin seeds, coriander powder, and salt to taste. You can also add chopped green chilies for an extra kick if you like.
Mixing these ingredients well ensures an even distribution of flavors in every bite.
#3
Rolling out perfect parathas
Start by kneading dough with whole wheat flour, water, and a pinch of salt until smooth.
Divide into small balls, and roll each ball into a flat disc about six inches in diameter on a lightly floured surface.
Place a spoonful of the prepared filling in the center before folding over like an envelope to encase it completely.
#4
Cooking tips for crispy texture
Heat a tawa or griddle over medium flame before placing each stuffed disc onto it.
Cook one side until golden brown spots appear, then flip using a spatula, applying ghee or oil around the edges, if desired.
This helps achieve crispiness while keeping moisture locked inside, ensuring every bite remains flavorful throughout the meal experience.