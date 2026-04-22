Raisins v/s dates: Which has more sugar?

Raisins and dates are two of the most popular dried fruits, both of which are packed with nutrients. They make for a great natural sweetener and snack option. While both fruits have their own unique nutritional profiles, knowing their differences can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we look at the health benefits of raisins and dates to see how they differ in nutrition.

#1 Nutrient density of raisins Raisins are dried grapes and are loaded with essential minerals, such as iron, potassium, and calcium. They are also a good source of antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. Raisins are low in fat and high in fiber, which helps digestion and keeps you feeling full. The natural sugars in raisins give you an instant energy boost without the added refined sugars.

#2 Dates: A natural energy booster Dates are known for their high energy content, thanks to their high natural sugar content. They are also rich in dietary fiber, which promotes healthy digestion. Dates provide essential nutrients such as magnesium, copper, and manganese. Their high glycemic index makes them an excellent quick energy source for athletes or anyone needing an immediate energy boost.

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Fiber comparison Comparing fiber content Both raisins and dates are great sources of dietary fiber, which is essential for keeping your digestive system healthy. Raisins have slightly more fiber than dates per serving size, making them a great option for those looking to up their fiber intake. However, dates also offer a decent amount of fiber that helps in keeping blood sugar levels stable by slowing down digestion.

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