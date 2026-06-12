The sweet-tart flavor of raspberries goes well with the earthy notes of walnuts

5 reasons to add raspberries and walnuts to salads

By Vinita Jain 01:43 pm Jun 12, 202601:43 pm

What's the story

Raspberry and walnut salad toppings make for a delicious combination, adding a burst of flavor and texture to your salads. The sweet and tangy taste of raspberries goes perfectly with the nutty crunch of walnuts. Together, they make for a nutritious topping option that can elevate the simplest of salads. Here's how you can use this combination in your meals.