Dislike raw jackfruit? These recipes will change your mind

Raw jackfruit is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into a number of delicious dishes. Its meaty texture makes it an ideal substitute in vegetarian and vegan recipes. From savory to sweet, raw jackfruit can be used to whip up a range of culinary delights. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the unique qualities of this tropical fruit.

Dish 1 Spicy jackfruit tacos Spicy jackfruit tacos are a delicious twist on traditional tacos. The jackfruit is cooked with spices like cumin, paprika, and chili powder until tender. Once cooked, it's shredded and served in corn tortillas with fresh toppings like avocado, cilantro, and lime juice. This dish is perfect for those who love bold flavors and want to try something new.

Dish 2 Jackfruit curry delight Jackfruit curry delight is an aromatic dish that combines the rich flavors of coconut milk and spices with the unique texture of raw jackfruit. The jackfruit pieces are simmered in a mixture of turmeric, coriander, and cumin until they absorb all the flavors. Served over rice or with flatbread, this curry offers a comforting meal option that's both filling and flavorful.

Dish 3 BBQ pulled jackfruit sandwiches BBQ pulled jackfruit sandwiches make for a smoky, savory treat. The jackfruit is cooked with barbecue sauce until it resembles pulled pork. Served on buns with coleslaw or pickles, these sandwiches are perfect for casual gatherings or a simple meal at home. They offer all the satisfaction of traditional barbecue without any meat.

Dish 4 Sweet jackfruit pudding Sweet jackfruit pudding is an easy dessert that highlights the natural sweetness of ripe jackfruits. The fruit is blended with coconut milk and sugar to make a creamy mixture that is thickened with cornstarch or tapioca pearls. Once chilled, it makes for a delightful treat that can be enjoyed on its own or topped with fresh fruits.