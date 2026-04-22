If history intrigues you, read these books 

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, has often spoken about her love for history and how it inspires her writing. She has recommended a few history books that give fascinating insights into different eras and events. These books not only provide an interesting read but also give a peek into the past that shaped the present world. Here are some of the history books recommended by Rowling.

#1 'A History of Britain' by Simon Schama Simon Schama's A History of Britain is a detailed account of British history. The book is divided into three volumes, each focusing on a different period in British history. Schama's narrative style makes it easy to understand complex historical events and figures. The book covers everything from ancient times to modern-day Britain, giving readers a comprehensive view of the nation's past.

#2 'The Silk Roads' by Peter Frankopan Peter Frankopan's The Silk Roads provides a different perspective on history by focusing on trade routes connecting East and West. The book delves into how these routes shaped economies and cultures across continents. Frankopan's narrative takes readers through various historical events, highlighting the importance of these connections in shaping global history.

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#3 'Guns, Germs, and Steel' by Jared Diamond Jared Diamond's Guns, Germs, and Steel tackles the question of why some civilizations flourished while others did not. The book examines environmental factors that influenced the development of societies across different continents. By exploring themes such as agriculture, technology, and disease, Diamond offers an insightful analysis of human progress over thousands of years.

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