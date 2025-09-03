How to practice deep breathing

If you're looking for a simple yet effective way to improve your overall well-being, deep breathing exercises are the way to go! Easy to incorporate into your daily routine, these mindful exercises can do wonders for you, from reducing stress and improving focus to promoting relaxation. For starters, here's a look at beginner-friendly deep breathing exercises that can be practiced anywhere, anytime.

Tip 1 The power of diaphragmatic breathing Diaphragmatic breathing is where you engage the diaphragm for deeper breaths. How to practice it? Sit or lie down comfortably, place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen. Inhale deeply through your nose so that your abdomen rises more than your chest. Exhale slowly through pursed lips. This technique increases lung capacity and promotes relaxation by activating body's natural relaxation response.

Tip 2 Box breathing for focus Box breathing is a systematic method that improves focus and calms nerves. Start by taking a long breath through the nose for four seconds, hold the breath for another four seconds, exhale slowly through the mouth for four seconds and pause again for four seconds before repeating the cycle. This technique is especially helpful during intense situations where staying focused is important.

Tip 3 Alternate nostril breathing technique Alternate nostril breathing balances energy levels and calms the mind. Sit comfortably with a straight spine. Use your right thumb to close off your right nostril while inhaling deeply through the left one. Close off both nostrils briefly using your fingers before releasing only the right one to exhale fully through it. Repeat this process by alternating sides several times.