Love red grapefruit? Try these refreshing salads

Avocado's creamy texture goes beautifully with the tangy notes of red grapefruit in this salad.

Toss in some mixed greens, like arugula or kale, to amp up the nutrition.

A sprinkle of pumpkin seeds adds a delightful crunch, while a dressing of lime juice, olive oil, and a hint of cumin elevates the taste profile.

This salad is not just healthy but also visually appealing, making it an ideal choice for any meal.