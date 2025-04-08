What's the story

Coastal rooms inspired by the ocean are serene and refreshing.

By bringing in ocean hues and seashell accents, these spaces can remind you of the calmness of a seaside retreat.

From blues and greens to sandy tones, you can turn any room into a coastal haven.

Seashells bring in texture and interest, making them ideal for decorative accents.

Here's how to get the look right.