Turn your space into coastal haven with this decor idea
What's the story
Coastal rooms inspired by the ocean are serene and refreshing.
By bringing in ocean hues and seashell accents, these spaces can remind you of the calmness of a seaside retreat.
From blues and greens to sandy tones, you can turn any room into a coastal haven.
Seashells bring in texture and interest, making them ideal for decorative accents.
Here's how to get the look right.
Color palette
Choosing ocean-inspired colors
Choosing the right color palette is important to nail a coastal room.
Shades of blue, from deep navy to light aqua, replicate the depth and surface of the ocean.
Greens inspired by seaweed or tropical waters lend an element of brightness. Sandy beige tones add warmth and contrast to the cooler colors.
Playing with these hues can help you create an effortless harmony resembling the beauty of coastal landscapes.
Decorative elements
Incorporating seashell accents
Seashells are multipurpose decor items that add an element of authenticity to coastal rooms.
You can use them in so many ways—inside vases, as a part of the wall art, or even stuck on furniture pieces like tabletops or mirrors.
Their natural shapes and textures add to the visual interest without making it too overpowering.
Using seashells sparingly makes sure they complement, not overpower, the decor.
Material choices
Utilizing natural materials
Natural materials pair beautifully with ocean hues in coastal rooms.
Weathered wood finish has a driftwood-like look of what you find on beaches, while rattan or wicker furniture gives an airy feel of living spaces by the beach.
Linen fabrics for curtains or upholstery bring in a relaxed vibe with their lightweight nature and subtle texture.
Light fixtures
Lighting for coastal ambiance
Lighting is key to making coastal rooms with ocean hues and seashell accents come alive.
Soft lighting creates warmth while keeping it bright like sunlight reflecting off water surfaces, during the day at sea level locations across the globe.
Try pendant lights made from natural fibers like jute rope, which highlight nautical themes even more in your overall home decor scheme.