Refreshing Indian breakfasts for hydration and vitality
What's the story
Waking up to a breakfast that quenches hunger and thirst is key, especially in the hot summer months.
Indian cuisine is a treasure trove of breakfast dishes that are not only tasty but also nourishing.
These meals provide hydration and energy, making them ideal for a healthy start to your day.
Read on for refreshing Indian breakfast ideas that are perfect for staying hydrated.
Hydration boost
Savory oats with yogurt
Overnight soaked oats mixed with yogurt is a refreshing way to kickstart your day.
This high-fiber breakfast option also delivers a healthy serving of probiotics from the yogurt, promoting digestion and hydration.
Plus, by adding cucumber, tomatoes, and coriander leaves, you increase its water content, further enhancing its hydration benefits.
Protein punch
Moong dal chilla with mint chutney
Moong dal chilla is a savory pancake prepared from ground moong dal (split yellow lentils) which is a good source of protein.
Pairing it with mint chutney not only elevates the taste but also provides hydration, thanks to the high water content in mint leaves.
This meal is a perfect choice for a light yet satisfying breakfast that keeps you fueled and hydrated all morning.
Vitamin boost
Fruit-filled idlis
Fruit-infused idlis: A refreshing twist on the classic steamed rice cakes of South India is incorporating fruits directly into the idli batter.
You can add grated apple or mashed banana to the batter before steaming.
This imparts natural sweetness and moisture while also increasing the vitamin content of your breakfast.
Enjoying these fruity idlis with coconut chutney provides additional hydration.
Cooling effect
Cucumber raita paratha
Parathas are whole wheat flatbreads that are either stuffed or served with different sides.
A cucumber raita paratha simply means you serve plain parathas with cucumber raita on the side.
The raita, prepared by combining grated cucumber with whipped yogurt seasoned with spices, provides a refreshing contrast.
This meal is perfect for hot days as it not only cools you down but also helps in maintaining hydration.
Hydration hero
Watermelon smoothie bowl
A refreshing smoothie bowl of blended watermelon topped with slices of banana, kiwi, and a sprinkle of chia seeds is the perfect hydrating breakfast you need.
Watermelon is 92% water, practically making it the most hydrating fruit out there.
Plus, chia seeds provide a boost of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, making this meal not only refreshing but also nutritious.