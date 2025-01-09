Refreshing natural makeup brush cleaner with lavender oil
What's the story
Keeping your makeup brushes clean is crucial for achieving that perfect look and keeping your skin happy.
Conventional cleaners tend to have strong chemicals that can wear down your brushes over time.
A natural option with lavender oil not only gets the job done but also leaves your brushes smelling amazing.
Today, we learn how to make and use a lavender oil makeup brush cleaner.
Benefits
The benefits of lavender oil
Lavender oil, known for its powerful antibacterial properties, makes a fantastic ingredient in a makeup brush cleaner.
It effectively eliminates bacteria that can lead to skin irritations and acne breakouts.
Plus, the relaxing aroma of lavender oil turns the chore of cleaning brushes into a more pleasant and calming experience.
So, it's not only good for your brushes but also a treat for your senses.
Recipe
DIY lavender brush cleaner recipe
To create your own lavender-infused brush cleaner, simply combine two cups of warm water, one tablespoon of gentle dish soap, and five to 10 drops of pure lavender essential oil.
Stir these ingredients together in a bowl. The dish soap works to break down makeup buildup, while the lavender oil adds a disinfecting element and a calming scent.
Cleaning
Cleaning process simplified
Soak your brushes in the mixture, gently swirling them on your palm to dislodge and remove any makeup residue.
Thoroughly rinse the brushes under lukewarm water until the water runs clear, ensuring no soap is left behind.
Avoid submerging the brush handles in water, as this can weaken the glue holding the bristles in place, leading to bristle loss over time.
Drying
Drying brushes correctly
After cleaning, gently reshape your brushes and lay them flat on a clean towel to dry overnight.
Avoid standing them upright as water can seep into the handles, potentially damaging them over time.
Allowing your brushes to dry properly will ensure they keep their shape and stay in good condition for longer use.