What's the story

Grapefruit juice, known for its unique tangy and slightly bitter flavor, is a secret weapon in the kitchen.

This article explores five innovative ways to incorporate grapefruit juice into your cooking, adding a refreshing citrus twist to your meals.

Think beyond the glass! From salads to grilled veggies, baking to beverages, and even homemade sauces, learn how this zesty juice can elevate your dishes.