Summarize Simplifying... In short Durian, the exotic fruit, can be used in a variety of dishes, from refreshing smoothies to indulgent desserts.

Its creamy texture and unique flavor can elevate both sweet and savory dishes, including ice cream, bread, and even curry sauces.

Exotic escapades: Cooking with durian

By Simran Jeet 03:50 pm Jan 02, 202503:50 pm

What's the story Durian, the "king of fruits," is infamous for its smell, so much so that it's banned on public transport in some countries. However, if you can get past the stink, you'll find a creamy, custard-like fruit that's surprisingly delicious and versatile in the kitchen. Read on to discover five unexpected ways to use durian in your cooking, adding a touch of the exotic to your everyday meals.

Smoothie magic

Durian smoothies for a tropical twist

Durian smoothies are a great way to experience the fruit's creamy texture and complex flavor without the intensity. By blending durian flesh with coconut milk, ice cubes, and a sweetener of choice, you can create a refreshing tropical smoothie. Including pineapple or mango slices helps counteract the durian's richness, making it a more palatable introduction to the fruit's unique flavor for first-time tasters.

Sweet indulgence

Elevate your desserts with durian cream

Durian makes everything fancy, even the simplest of desserts. Just blend durian flesh with heavy cream and sugar until it's light and fluffy. Use it as a filling for cakes and pastries, or even as a decadent topping for waffles and pancakes. Its rich sweetness and creaminess complement the delicate flavors of baked treats, creating a truly indulgent experience.

Savory surprise

Savory durian dishes: A bold move

Durians, while usually enjoyed in desserts, can also elevate savory dishes. Their creamy consistency is ideal for curry sauces, providing richness and tempering spice heat. This culinary leap of faith results in a sauce with both comforting and complex flavors, proving durian's potential extends far beyond the familiar territory of sweets.

Frozen delights

Homemade durian ice cream: No churn required

Making homemade ice cream is easier than you might think, and it's even simpler with durians! Thanks to their high fat content, you can achieve a creamy texture without even needing an ice cream maker. Just mix pureed durian flesh with condensed milk and whipped cream, then freeze it overnight. Voila! You now have silky-smooth ice cream that captures the full flavor of durian without any artificial additives.

Bread innovation

Durian-flavored breads: A unique bake

Adding durian to bread recipes creates loaves that are surprisingly moist, flavorful, and special. By blending durian flesh with flour, yeast, sugar, and butter, you infuse the dough with extra moisture and a unique flavor. This not only enhances the nutritional profile but also brings a fun twist to conventional bread recipes, making breakfasts a little more adventurous.