Summarize Simplifying... In short Portuguese caldo verde soup gets its unique flavor from key ingredients like kale, garlic, onion, mint, and olive oil.

Kale, preferably couve-galega or curly kale, adds color and texture, while garlic and onion build a deep flavor base.

A hint of mint freshens the taste, and a generous drizzle of olive oil before serving turns this rustic soup into a delicacy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Essential herbs for authentic Portuguese caldo verde

By Anujj Trehaan 02:35 pm Dec 27, 202402:35 pm

What's the story Caldo verde, the beloved Portuguese soup, hails from the northern regions of Portugal. While renowned for its simplicity, this comforting dish has gained worldwide popularity thanks to its hearty ingredients and easy-to-follow preparation. However, the heart of an authentic caldo verde lies in its herb selection, which greatly contributes to its distinctive flavor. This article explores the crucial herbs that are indispensable for creating this classic soup.

Kale

The quintessential kale

A key component of caldo verde is kale, which lends its vibrant color and hearty texture to the soup. Portuguese kale, called couve-galega, is traditionally used. It has a slightly bitter flavor and a robust texture that withstands cooking well. If you can't find couve-galega, curly kale is a good alternative. Remember to cut the kale into very thin slices to get the authentic caldo verde texture.

Garlic

The aromatic garlic touch

Garlic plays a crucial role in building the flavor base of caldo verde. Most recipes call for two to three cloves, but feel free to adjust according to your preference. Make sure to mince it finely and saute until it releases its aroma. This way, the pungent smell of garlic infuses throughout the soup, contributing a layer of depth and warmth.

Onion

The flavor enhancer: Onion

Onion is the other key ingredient adding sweetness and depth to caldo verde. A single medium onion is typically enough for a four-person recipe. Finely chop it and saute until translucent before adding garlic and other ingredients. Don't rush this step! You're building the flavor base for the whole dish.

Mint

A hint of mint

Although mint isn't a conventional ingredient in every recipe, a little bit can work wonders in caldo verde. A small handful of fresh mint leaves, finely chopped or torn at the last minute before serving, adds a surprising and delicious layer of flavor. Mint's refreshing taste pairs well with the earthy kale, amplifying the soup's overall freshness without overwhelming other flavors.

Olive oil

Olive oil: The final touch

Olive oil holds a sacred place in Portuguese cooking, and in caldo verde, it does double duty as both ingredient and finishing touch. A good glug of extra virgin olive oil adds depth and a fruity warmth that beautifully harmonizes the other flavors. And a generous drizzle over each bowl just before serving transforms this rustic soup into a delicacy.