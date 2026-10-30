Got textured hair? Try these 5 elegant hairstyles
What's the story
African textured hair is beautiful and unique, but it can be difficult to style for special occasions such as wedding receptions. However, there are plenty of elegant hairstyles that are both easy to create and maintain, and perfect for the occasion. Here are five simple, yet stunning, hairstyles that can be achieved with minimal effort and products, making them ideal for anyone looking to add a touch of elegance to their wedding reception look.
Tip 1
Classic low bun with braids
A classic low bun with braids is a timeless hairstyle that never goes out of style.
Start by sectioning your hair into three parts, braid each part separately, and secure them with small elastics.
Gather all the braids at the nape of your neck and twist them into a low bun. Secure the bun with bobby pins, ensuring it sits snugly.
This sophisticated look is perfect for highlighting facial features.
Tip 2
Half-up twisted crown
The half-up twisted crown is an elegant way to keep hair off your face while showcasing its natural texture.
Take two sections from either side of your head, twist them toward the back, and pin them together using decorative pins or clips.
Let the rest of your hair fall freely, creating a soft, romantic look ideal for any wedding reception.
Tip 3
High puff with accessories
A high puff adds height and drama to any look without much effort.
Simply gather all your hair at the top of your head, and secure it with a band or scrunchie, creating volume at the crown.
To elevate this style further, add accessories like floral clips or jeweled pins that complement your outfit's theme.
Tip 4
Side-swept curls
Side-swept curls give an effortlessly glamorous vibe, perfect for evening receptions.
Use a curling iron to create loose curls all over your head, then sweep them to one side using bobby pins, if needed, to hold them in place.
This style works well with both short and long hair lengths, giving you versatility depending on personal preference.
Tip 5
Twisted updo with beads
For those who want something more intricate yet manageable, try a twisted updo adorned with beads.
Section off small portions of your dampened tresses, twist each one tightly, and pin them into an elegant formation atop your scalp.
Finish off by adding bead embellishments along the twists, giving you a refined appearance that is sure to impress guests attending the celebration.