How to repurpose jute into stylish accessories
What's the story
African jute, a versatile and sustainable material, is taking the fashion industry by storm for its budget-friendly appeal. Durable and eco-friendly, jute provides an affordable alternative to traditional materials used in fashion accessories. Here are various ways to repurpose African jute into stylish accessories without breaking the bank. From bags to jewelry, see how this natural fiber can transform your wardrobe while staying sustainable.
Bag design
Creating stylish jute bags
Not only are jute bags practical, they're also fashionable. Using African jute, designers can make anything from tote bags to clutches. The natural texture of jute adds an earthy charm that goes with both casual and formal outfits. Most of them are embellished with beads or fabric patches to add to their beauty. With prices starting as low as $2.41, they make an affordable option for eco-conscious consumers.
Jewelry crafting
Crafting unique jewelry pieces
Jute is being creatively used to make unique jewelry pieces like necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Its lightweight makes it comfortable to wear every day, while its rustic look can make you stand out from the crowd. Artisans often use jute with other materials like wood or glass beads to add color and variety. You can find these handmade pieces at local markets or online platforms at $0.60-$6.02.
Footwear design
Designing eco-friendly footwear
Footwear made from African jute has a two-pronged benefit of being stylish and good for the environment. Sandals and slip-ons made from this material provide breathability and comfort during scorching months. Using natural dyes ensures that these shoes remain free of harmful chemicals and retain vibrant colors. They are priced between $3.61-$12.05 depending on the complexity of the design.
Home decor
Incorporating jute in home decor accessories
Apart from personal fashion items, African jute is also being upcycled into home decor accessories such as rugs, cushions, and wall hangings. These items add a touch of nature to your indoors with their organic textures and neutral tones that easily match with any interior decor. Affordable options starting around $1.81 for small decor pieces make them easy additions to any home seeking sustainable solutions.