Give your body a break with these gentle yoga poses
What's the story
Restorative yoga is a gentle practice that focuses on relaxation and healing. It employs props to support the body in various poses, allowing for deep relaxation and stress relief. Unlike other forms of yoga, restorative yoga is not about stretching or building strength, but about calming the mind and body. This practice can be particularly beneficial for those looking to unwind after a long day or seeking relief from stress-related ailments.
Tip 1
Supported child's pose
The supported child's pose is a great way to relax your back and shoulders.
For this pose, you need to sit on your heels with a bolster or stack of blankets placed in front of you.
Lean forward onto the support, letting your arms extend outwards, or rest by your sides.
This position encourages deep breathing and helps release tension in the upper body.
Tip 2
Legs up the wall pose
Legs up the wall pose is perfect for improving circulation and calming the nervous system.
Sit next to a wall and lie back so that your legs are extended up against it while your back rests on the floor or mat.
You can use a folded blanket under your hips for added comfort.
Stay in this pose for five to 15 minutes, focusing on slow, deep breaths.
Tip 3
Reclining bound angle pose
The reclining bound angle pose opens up the hips and chest while promoting relaxation.
Lie on your back with the soles of your feet together, allowing your knees to fall outward into a diamond shape.
Place cushions under each knee for support if needed.
This pose encourages mindfulness by drawing attention inward through breath awareness.
Tip 4
Supported savasana (Corpse Pose)
Supported savasana is a relaxing variation of the traditional yoga pose. It uses bolsters or pillows to support different parts of the body.
Place them under your knees, head, or back based on your comfort. This added support helps release tension and allows you to rest more comfortably. It can be a calming way to end your yoga practice.