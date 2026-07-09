5 vintage hairstyles that never go out of style
What's the story
Retro hairstyles have a timeless charm, taking us back to the glamorous days of the past. From the voluminous curls of the '50s to the sleek waves of the '20s, these styles are making a comeback in modern fashion. Perfect for beginners, this guide will help you master classic retro hairstyles with ease. With simple techniques and accessible tools, you can add a vintage touch to your look without much hassle.
Tip 1
Mastering vintage waves
Vintage waves are synonymous with old Hollywood glamour. To get this look, start by parting your hair deep on one side. Use a curling iron to curl sections of your hair away from your face. Once done, gently brush through the curls with a wide-tooth comb to loosen them into soft waves. Finish off with hairspray to keep everything in place.
Tip 2
Creating pin-up curls
Pin-up curls are a signature of retro style, giving a playful yet elegant look. Start by sectioning damp hair into small parts, and use hot rollers or a curling iron to create tight curls. Once cooled, remove the rollers, and use your fingers to separate the curls for volume and bounce. Secure with hairspray for longevity.
Tip 3
Achieving beehive height
The beehive is an iconic hairstyle that adds height and drama. Begin by teasing sections of your hair at the crown for volume. Smooth over the top layer for a polished finish, and gather all hair into a high ponytail or bun at the crown of your head. Use bobby pins if needed, and finish with hairspray.
Tip 4
Styling victory rolls
Victory rolls add a touch of sophistication and fun to any outfit. Start by curling small sections of hair toward your face with a curling iron. Pin each roll close to your scalp with bobby pins as you go along, creating two large rolls on either side of your head. Secure them with hairspray for hold.
Tip 5
Tips for maintaining retro looks
Maintaining retro hairstyles requires some effort but pays off in style dividends throughout the day or night, events alike! Always use quality products, like volumizing mousse, before styling; this helps hold curls longer without weighing them down too much later on when humidity levels rise outside too much during summer months especially!