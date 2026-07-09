Pin-up curls are a signature of retro style, giving a playful yet elegant look

5 vintage hairstyles that never go out of style

By Vinita Jain 08:36 am Jul 09, 202608:36 am

What's the story

Retro hairstyles have a timeless charm, taking us back to the glamorous days of the past. From the voluminous curls of the '50s to the sleek waves of the '20s, these styles are making a comeback in modern fashion. Perfect for beginners, this guide will help you master classic retro hairstyles with ease. With simple techniques and accessible tools, you can add a vintage touch to your look without much hassle.