Hairstyle: How to master retro waves
What's the story
Creating retro waves is a classic hairstyle that never goes out of style. This look, characterized by soft, voluminous curls, can be worn for a number of occasions. With the right techniques and tools, you can achieve this timeless style at home. Here are some practical tips to help you create perfect retro waves without any fuss.
Tools selection
Choose the right tools
Choosing the right tools is essential for achieving perfect retro waves.
A good quality curling iron or wand with a barrel size of one inch works best for creating those iconic curls.
A wide-tooth comb or paddle brush will help you detangle your hair before styling.
Do not forget to use a heat protectant spray to shield your hair from damage.
Hair preparation
Prepare your hair properly
Properly preparing your hair is the key to long-lasting waves.
Start by washing your hair with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to add body and texture.
Towel-dry gently, and apply a lightweight mousse or styling cream evenly throughout your damp hair.
Blow-dry on medium heat while using your fingers to create natural volume.
Hair sectioning
Section your hair efficiently
Sectioning your hair properly makes styling easier and more efficient.
Start by dividing your hair into four sections: two at the back, and two at the front.
Secure each section with clips or hair ties until you're ready to style them individually.
This way, you can focus on one section at a time, ensuring even curls.
Curling technique
Curl with precision
To achieve those classic retro waves, wrap small sections of hair around the curling iron barrel, holding each curl for about 10 seconds before releasing it gently.
Avoid clamping down too hard, as this may cause frizzing or damage over time.
Once all sections are curled, run fingers through curls lightly for separation without losing shape.
Final touches
Set your style firmly
Once you have achieved the desired wave pattern, secure your style with a light-hold hairspray.
This will keep your curls in place without making them stiff or crunchy.
If you want extra volume, gently backcomb the roots at the crown of your head.
This adds height and fullness, giving your retro waves the perfect finishing touch.