Review: VS Mani & Co.'s instant coffee and snacks

By Anujj Trehaan 07:47 pm Dec 23, 202407:47 pm

What's the story Of all the things that South India is famous for, its lip-smacking snacks and filter coffee are the ones that amass the most attention. However, scoring products with genuine South Indian flavors could be a challenge for those staying miles apart. Say no more! Thanks to VS Mani & Co., one can get their hands on these authentic offerings without traveling down South!

Products

Unwrapping the box: Products to expect

VS Mani & Co. (yes, the Shark Tank fame!) offers a plethora of South Indian snacks and the OG filter coffee that can easily make one spoilt for choice. I sampled their garlic ribbon murukku, potato chili hot chips, salted banana chips, and kaju katli bar. With that, I also ordered their bestseller filter coffee that came with a stunning brass dawara tumbler.

Hot chips

Snacking on chips just got healthier

Made with simple and wholesome ingredients like potato, rice bran oil, salt, curry leaves, asafoetida, and chili powder, VS Mani & Co.'s hot chips are worth indulging in. There's zing in every bite! The product features no preservatives and palm oil, making it a healthy choice for regular snacking. The flavor is medium to very spicy, and a godsend for those who love crunch.

Murukku and banana chips

Get hooked to authentic flavors of South India

Next up, I tried VS Mani & Co.'s salted banana chips and garlic ribbon murukku. Made with raw banana, vegetable oil, and salt, their banana chips will easily become your next snacking obsession, thanks to its enticing flavor that one can only find in South India. Though at first their garlic murukku felt bland on the palate, its distinctive aftertaste stole the show.

Kaju katli

Kaju katli bar: Need more of them, please!

After munching on all things savory, it was time for me to sample VS Mani & Co.'s sweet treat - the kaju katli bar. Made 61% of cashew nuts and the remaining with refined sugar and silver leaves, this nuts-based dessert can easily give your regular kaju katli a run for its money. Its chewy, delicious, aromatic, and easily addictive (nom nom!).

Coffee

Get transported to South India, one sip at a time

Finally, I concluded my flavorful sojourn with VS Mani & Co.'s instant filter coffee which is made 80% with coffee and 20% with chicory. To make the perfect cup of this traditional South Indian brew, simply add the desired amount of milk and sugar. Right from its rich flavor to arresting aroma, this filter coffee ticks all the boxes to be your ultimate favorite.

Verdict

VS Mani & Co.'s products: Yay or nay?

To summarize, VS Mani & Co.'s selection of authentic snacks and filter coffee brings South India closer to you. Its glory is enhanced by the fact that all its products are reasonably priced. With Christmas and New Year's Eve quickly approaching, you can easily add personalized coffee and snack options to your gift packages from their website. Go grab it!