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All about Ashanti goldsmithing

By Simran Jeet 02:29 pm Jun 23, 202602:29 pm

What's the story

African Ashanti goldsmithing is an age-old craft passed down through generations. Famous for its intricate designs and cultural significance, the craft is an integral part of the Ashanti people's heritage. However, the art has been facing challenges in terms of preservation and recognition. Here's a look at the techniques, cultural importance, and modern-day challenges of this exquisite craft.