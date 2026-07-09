5 easy ways to make flat pillows fluffy again
What's the story
Over time, pillows can lose their shape and support, making sleep uncomfortable. However, reviving pillows is not an impossible task. With the right techniques, you can restore their fluffiness and extend their lifespan. Here are five expert tips to help you bring your pillows back to life, ensuring they continue to provide the comfort and support you need for a good night's sleep.
Tip 1
Fluff them regularly
Fluffing pillows on a daily basis is the simplest way to keep them from going flat. Just grab both ends of the pillow and push them towards each other, then release. This redistributes the filling evenly, keeping the shape intact. Doing this daily prevents the filling from clumping together and keeps the pillow supportive.
Tip 2
Use dryer with tennis balls
Another way to revive your pillows is to toss them in the dryer with a couple of clean tennis balls. The balls bounce around inside the dryer, breaking up any clumps of filling and restoring fluffiness. Use a low heat setting for about 20 minutes. This method works well for synthetic-filled pillows.
Tip 3
Wash and dry properly
Washing your pillows can also help revive them, but it's important to do it right. Check care labels before washing; some may require hand-washing or specific settings on your machine. Use mild detergent and rinse thoroughly to avoid residue buildup. Dry completely on low heat, ensuring no moisture remains inside.
Tip 4
Sun exposure
Exposing pillows to sunlight can naturally freshen them up by killing dust mites and bacteria. Lay them flat outside for a few hours, but avoid direct sunlight if they're colored or patterned as it may fade over time. Sun exposure also helps evaporate any trapped moisture from washing.
Tip 5
Replace old fillers
If your pillow has lost its shape beyond repair, consider replacing its filling instead of buying a new one altogether. Open up the pillowcase, if possible, and add new polyester fiberfill or memory foam shards available at craft stores online or locally at affordable prices per pound/kilogram based on weight preference. Options for lightweight vs heavyweight are available too.