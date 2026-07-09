Fluffing pillows on a daily basis is the simplest way to keep them from going flat

5 easy ways to make flat pillows fluffy again

By Vinita Jain 10:25 am Jul 09, 202610:25 am

What's the story

Over time, pillows can lose their shape and support, making sleep uncomfortable. However, reviving pillows is not an impossible task. With the right techniques, you can restore their fluffiness and extend their lifespan. Here are five expert tips to help you bring your pillows back to life, ensuring they continue to provide the comfort and support you need for a good night's sleep.