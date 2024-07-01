In brief Simplifying... In brief For a magical experience of the northern lights, visit Reykjavik between late September and early April.

Venture just outside the city, like Thingvellir National Park, for the best views, and dress warmly with snacks and hot drinks in tow.





A travel guide to Reykjavik's cultural richness and natural beauty

By Anujj Trehaan 01:18 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, serves as a gateway to the natural phenomenon known as the northern lights or aurora borealis. This celestial display of colorful lights is a bucket-list experience for many travelers. The city offers a unique blend of cultural richness and natural beauty, making it an ideal spot for chasing the northern lights.

Timing

Best time to witness the magic

The best time to see the northern lights in Reykjavik is from late September to early April. During these months, the nights are darkest, providing a perfect canvas for the lights to paint their colors. It's important to note that this spectacle is highly dependent on weather conditions and solar activity, so patience and flexibility in your travel plans are key.

Locations

Where to watch

While glimpses of the northern lights are possible from Reykjavik on exceptionally clear nights, stepping just outside the city greatly enhances your viewing chances. Thingvellir National Park, with its darker skies free from city light pollution, is a prime spot. Opting for a guided tour could also lead you to hidden locations that are favored by locals and unknown to the general public.

Preparation

Preparing for your adventure

Dressing warmly is essential when planning to watch the northern lights in Iceland's cold night temperatures. It's important to layer up with thermal wear, hats, gloves, and waterproof boots to stay comfortable while you wait for the lights. Additionally, consider bringing a thermos filled with hot drinks and some snacks, as it might be a long night spent outdoors waiting for the spectacle.

Avoidance

When not to visit

The summer months, spanning from May through August, are not ideal for northern lights viewing. This period is characterized by Iceland's midnight sun phenomenon, where darkness never fully envelops the sky, making the lights invisible. Additionally, the presence of cloudy skies can significantly hinder your ability to see the lights. Regularly checking weather forecasts during your visit is advisable to adjust expectations accordingly.